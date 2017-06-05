BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia needs new laws to protect its banks from cyber crime, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the lower chamber of the legislature on Monday.
(Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)