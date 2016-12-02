MOSCOW Dec 2 Hackers have stolen more than 2
billion roubles ($31.3 million) from banks' correspondent
accounts in Russian central bank, the central bank official
Artyom Sychyov told a briefing on Friday.
He added that hackers attempted to stole around 5 billion
roubles.
Hackers broke into accounts at the Russian central bank
earlier this year by faking a client's credentials and attempted
to steal $45 million, the bank said in a report released earlier
on Friday.
($1 = 63.8300 roubles)
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by
Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)