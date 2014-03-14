MOSCOW, March 14 Hackers brought down the
Russian central bank's website on Friday before a meeting on
interest rates, the bank said.
"The site of the central bank is experiencing problems due
to a hacker attack," the Bank of Russia said in a statement.
The site, www.cbr.ru, went down on Friday morning and the
bank said it was trying to resolve the problem.
The central bank is widely expected to keep key rates
unchanged after raising them two weeks ago, after a declaration
by President Vladimir Putin that Russia has the right to invade
Ukraine sent the rouble and Moscow stocks tumbling.
.
The Kremlin's web site, www.kremlin.ru, was also
experiencing problems on Friday but the president's press
service said it was a "technical issue" which it expected would
be resolved soon.