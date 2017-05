MOSCOW, June 10 The decision by Russia's central bank to cut rates by 50 basis points on Friday cannot be called the start of an easing cycle, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference.

She said that while there is potential for a further rate cut, that would depend on the economy. The bank has a balanced position on the outlook for rates, she said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)