MOSCOW, April 13 Russia's total external debt stood at $516.1 billion as of April 1, increasing slightly by $200 million in the first quarter of 2016, the Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The increase was due to a currency revaluation but the total debt level remained at a five-year low, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The debt of banks and other sectors has retained dominant position, accounting for 92.1 percent of the total debt, the central bank said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Jack Stubbs)