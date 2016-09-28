COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Combined foreign currency debts of commercial banks to Russia's central bank are set to decrease to $9 billion by the end of this year from $22 billion at the start of 2016, the central bank said in a document outlining its policies for 2017-2019.
The central bank also said that it sees a balanced federal budget by 2020. (Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
* Indexes down: Dow 1.78 pct, S&P 1.82 pct, Nasdaq 2.57 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)