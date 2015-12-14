MOSCOW Dec 14 The Russian Deposit Insurance Agency's board agreed on Monday to ask the Central Bank to increase its credit line by 140 billion roubles ($2 billion), the agency said in a statement.

The current limit is set at 110 billion roubles and is used to pay off deposit obligations guaranteed by the state for clients of banks which lost their licences. ($1 = 70.5225 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)