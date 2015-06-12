By Katya Golubkova
| MOSCOW, June 12
MOSCOW, June 12 The Russian central bank's plan
to buy foreign currency to
build up its reserves has moved the rouble back towards levels
assumed by the country's largest exporters after a spike in its
value earlier this year.
Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter and a
major player in gas, steel and diamonds, all of which are traded
mainly in dollars. A weaker currency therefore boosts companies'
earnings in rouble terms.
After strengthening to less than 49 per dollar in mid-May,
the rouble has lost over 7 percent since the central bank
announced last month it would start buying up to $200 million a
day to replenish its foreign exchange reserves.
It is currently trading at around 55 per dollar, around 40
percent weaker than a year ago after plunging in tandem with oil
prices in late 2014. That is in line with forecasts for 2015 by
major companies such as Lukoil and Norilsk Nickel.
"The central bank's forex purchases sent an important signal
to the market that the rouble's strengthening speed at the time
was too high," Sberbank CIB analyst Iskander Abdullaev said.
"Of course, a weaker rouble is more of benefit for companies
and the economy now and next year."
The central bank says it wants to boost reserves to around
$500 billion over the next few years from $361.6 billion now.
It is also expected to cut interest rates by 100 basis
points next week, which would weaken the currency further.
"A strong rouble is not beneficial for anyone," noted
Alexander Kornilov, an analyst with Alfa Bank.
Gazprom Neft, Russia's fourth-biggest oil
producer, expects the rouble to trade at 50-65 per dollar this
year but is changing its forecast by the month, chief financial
officer Alexei Yankevich said last week.
Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, has
calculated its 2015 investment programme based on a rouble rate
of 55 per dollar, according to a presentation on its website.
Nickel, copper and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel
, said recently it sees an average exchange rate of 54
per dollar in 2015-2018, while a spokesman said cast iron
exporter Koks Group expects a rate of 45-50 this year.
Oil and gas giants Rosneft and Gazprom,
which owns Gazprom Neft, declined to comment on where they saw
the currency heading.
Lukoil said in its first quarter results that operating
costs had fallen almost 22 percent in dollar terms compared with
the same period a year before while production costs in Russia
were down 39 percent thanks to the weak rouble.
"The rouble's weakening ... leads to lower spending in
dollar terms and vice versa," the firm added.
ECONOMIC BENEFITS
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who has said Russia's
budget balances at an oil price of 3,600 roubles per barrel,
said this week that rouble weakness was a long term benefit for
the economy.
"For a short period of time it created a lot of difficulties
but for the long story it (weak rouble) creates better
conditions in terms of cost-to-income ratio," Ulyukayev told the
BBC in an interview.
His ministry last month revised its FX forecast to an
average of 60 roubles per dollar for 2015 and 56.8 for 2016.
Abdullaev and other Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note
this week that the rouble had looked "fundamentally overvalued
and unstable" when it spiked to 50 per dollar earlier this year
as oil bounced from its lows.
"The current rouble devaluation looks like a 'normalisation'
of the situation in the (Russian) economy," they added.
(Additional reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Polina
Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)