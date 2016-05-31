MOSCOW May 31 An expected increase in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve would have a smaller impact on Russia than on other emerging markets, Ksenia Yudaeva, the Russian central bank's first deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

Yudaeva was presenting a central bank report on financial stability, which said that protracted low oil prices remain the key risk factor for Russia, and that resilience of the federal budget was one of the main conditions for medium-term financial stability. (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)