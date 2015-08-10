MOSCOW Aug 10 Russia's Central Bank said on
Monday that the country's total foreign debt may pile up to $35
billion between September and December and that those debt
repayments should not create excess demand for foreign currency.
The bank said in a statement that although on paper the
debt, including debt of banks and non-financial organisations,
comes to an estimated $61 billion, actual payments during the
last quarter of the year may come only up to $35 billion.
"The remaining balance relates to intercompany payments and
liabilities that have a high likelihood of rollover and
refinancing," the bank said.
