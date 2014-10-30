UPDATE 1-Australia home prices brake in April, slowest gain in 16 months
* Hobart strongest housing market in April (Adds comments from economists, Treasurer)
MOSCOW Oct 30 The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had provided $51.1 million at its first one-week dollar repo auction.
The repo was provided at an average yield of 2.1207 percent.
The auction was the second to be held under a scheme to provide up to $50 billion in foreign currency repos to banks to offset a shortage of foreign currency liquidity.
On Wednesday, the central bank provided $201.2 million at its first 28-day dollar repo auction. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Hobart strongest housing market in April (Adds comments from economists, Treasurer)
SYDNEY, May 1 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd is hoping to raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) by spinning out its Officeworks stationary division in an initial public offering, a broker who saw the float's marketing materials said on Monday.