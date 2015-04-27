MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's central bank said late on Monday that it opposed restrictions on using foreign currency in Russia.

Russia's Security Council earlier on Monday proposed measures aimed at reducing the use of foreign currency in Russia and boosting the use of the rouble in international settlements.

The Security Council gave few details about the measures it had proposed to limit the use of foreign currency in a brief statement on its website.

The central bank responded by saying its position was that such restrictive measures were "inadvisable". (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Larry King)