MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's central bank said late
on Monday that it opposed restrictions on using foreign currency
in Russia.
Russia's Security Council earlier on Monday proposed
measures aimed at reducing the use of foreign currency in Russia
and boosting the use of the rouble in international settlements.
The Security Council gave few details about the measures it
had proposed to limit the use of foreign currency in a brief
statement on its website.
The central bank responded by saying its position was that
such restrictive measures were "inadvisable".
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing
by Larry King)