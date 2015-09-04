MOSCOW, Sept 4 Andrei Belousov, an economic
advisor to the Kremlin, said on Friday he thought the Russian
central bank should resume its purchases of forex if the value
of the dollar fell back below 60 roubles, Russian agencies
reported.
"It will be necessary to buy forex once the rouble is
strengthening - against the background of a steady strengthening
of the rouble. I think that if (the dollar) will fall a little
below 60, then it will be necessary to begin," he told the
Interfax news agency.
The central bank suspended its forex purchases in late July,
saying there was no set rouble rate at which they would resume.
However, it has made clear it will restart them at some
point as it intends to restore its forex reserves to $500
billion over the coming years.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)