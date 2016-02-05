MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's central bank said on Friday it planned to introduce higher risk coefficients for foreign-currency loans and investments in debt instruments denominated in hard currency.

The bank said in a statement on its website that the measures would guard against risks in the banking sector.

In particular, the bank said it planned to raise to 1.1 the risk coefficient for forex loans to companies issued after April 1 this year as well as for investments in debt instruments denominated in hard currency made after April 1.

It plans to raise to 1.3 the risk coefficient for forex loans to companies for the purpose of buying real estate after April 1. Investments in securities of non-residents in depositaries not recognised by the central bank would be assigned a risk coefficient of 1.5. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)