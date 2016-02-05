MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's central bank said on
Friday it planned to introduce higher risk coefficients for
foreign-currency loans and investments in debt instruments
denominated in hard currency.
The bank said in a statement on its website that the
measures would guard against risks in the banking sector.
In particular, the bank said it planned to raise to 1.1 the
risk coefficient for forex loans to companies issued after April
1 this year as well as for investments in debt instruments
denominated in hard currency made after April 1.
It plans to raise to 1.3 the risk coefficient for forex
loans to companies for the purpose of buying real estate after
April 1. Investments in securities of non-residents in
depositaries not recognised by the central bank would be
assigned a risk coefficient of 1.5.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by
Dmitry Solovyov)