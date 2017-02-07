MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's central bank's foreign currency purchases aimed to replenish the country's Reserve Fund will be done carefully to avoid market volatility, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian central bank is due to start forex purchases on behalf of the finance ministry on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)