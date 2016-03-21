MOSCOW, March 21 The Russian central bank on
Monday softened its stance on a new rule to help de-dollarise
the banking system, postponing a requirement to set aside more
capital against foreign currency loans and possibly exempting
loans to exporters.
The central bank, on a campaign to cut forex exposure in the
country's banking system, was set to require banks to put aside
more capital against forex loans as of April 1.
Alexei Simanovsky, a first deputy governor of the central
bank, said that all preparatory work may not be finished by the
end of the month as discussions are ongoing and the rule may now
come into force on May 1.
The discussion is about exempting loans to Russian exporters
from the new requirement, Simanovsky told journalists on the
sidelines of a conference of industrialists and entrepreneurs.
The rule could potentially lead to higher interest rates,
"There is an inclination not to increase the requirement for
exporters," Simanovsky said.
"There (should be) a certain threshold as for who should be
considered an exporter and who should not. And then, there is
the issue that forex revenues should cover the cost of servicing
foreign loans."
The measure is one of many among the central bank's recent
steps aimed at easing pressure on the Russian rouble. The
central bank has already announced it will increase minimum
reserve requirements from April 1.
Forex loans account for around a third of Russia's total
banking portfolio, central bank statistics show. Forex lending
is growing in nominal terms, the same data shows, but registered
almost no growth last year in rouble terms because of the
rouble's devaluation.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Jason Bush)