MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank will only
buy foreign currency to replenish its reserves when the market
is stable in order to avoid volatility, its governor, Elvira
Nabiullina, said on Friday.
"We don't have a firm target on increasing our reserves, we
have a desired benchmark of $500 billion which could take
five-seven years or more," Nabiullina told lawmakers in the Duma
lower house of parliament.
"This is necessary to provide an additional cushion for the
state in uncertain external conditions ... We will only go to
the market with purchases when the market is stable," she said.
