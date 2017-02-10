MOSCOW Feb 10 The Russian central bank's dollar
purchases will not cause new inflation risks to emerge if
monetary policy remains tight, a monthly report on market
trends, compiled by the central bank's analysts, said on Friday.
The central bank started buying around $106 million a day
earlier this week. The purchases are being undertaken in order
to replenish the finance ministry's fiscal reserves, according
to the government.
Analysts with the central bank said the purchases of foreign
currency will limit the room for the rouble to strengthen, which
will also cap a recovery in imports and boost exports.
"Overall it will contribute to a better current account,"
the central bank's analysts said.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by
Christian Lowe)