MOSCOW Dec 27 Russia's central bank said on
Tuesday it would lower the maximum amount of foreign currency
funding on offer to commercial banks to $25 billion in 2017.
"The Bank of Russia established this maximum outstanding
amount due to the considerable decline in demand for FX
refinancing from credit institutions as compared with 2014 and
taking into account the assessment of possible risks," the
central bank said in a statement.
Starting from 2014, after Russia's banking system was cut
off from global capital markets by Western sanctions, the Bank
of Russia offered to provide banks with up to $50 billion a
year.
