MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's central bank was marginally more pessimistic on the outlook for the Russian economy in the next three years in a quarterly monetary policy update released on Friday, lowering forecasts as it expects oil prices to be weaker than previously.

The central bank now expects gross domestic product to contract by between 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent in 2016. It sees the growth rate in 2017 between -0.5 percent and 0.5 percent

In 2018 it sees the Russian economy growing between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent.

Previously it predicted a contraction of 1.0-1.5 percent in 2016, followed by 0.0-1.0 percent growth in 2017 and 1.5-2.5 percent growth in 2018.

The new forecasts were based on the central bank's base case in which the Urals crude price averages $30 a barrel in 2016, $35 in 2017 and $40 in 2018.

The bank said on Friday it expected an oversupply of oil on world markets to last until the end of 2017.

The central bank repeated in the monetary policy document that it did not expect to accumulate official reserves over 2016-18 in its base case. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Jason Bush and Elena Fabrichnaya)