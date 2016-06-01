MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it could improve its forecast for 2016 gross domestic product.

The bank said in a statement the potential forecast improvement was because of better-than-expected first-quarter GDP data, positive economic trends in April-May and a potentially favourable external backdrop.

The central bank's base scenario is currently for a GDP decline of 1.3-1.5 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)