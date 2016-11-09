BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia's central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that gross domestic product growth next year was seen at between 0.5 percent and 1 percent.
She also said that using foreign-currency reserves to cover the budget deficit could create inflationary risks. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: