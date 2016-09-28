(Adds comment from another central bank official)
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's central bank is ready
to keep buying gold from banks but has no quotas or objective to
increase gold's share in its reserves, the bank's First Deputy
Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Wednesday.
"We are not currently selling foreign currency from reserves
but keep buying gold for which prices are rising, which has led
to a rise of gold's share in reserves," Tulin told reporters.
"We don't have an operational target of increasing gold's
share in reserves but it may grow naturally," he said, adding
the bank had made an offer to banks to buy gold.
An official with the Central Bank statistics department said
separately on Wednesday that the bank will buy about 200 tonnes
of gold this year to replenish its gold reserves, after buying
206.4 tonnes in 2015.
Gold accounts for around 16 percent of Russia's gold and
foreign exchange reserves, Anton Navoi, deputy head of the
statistics department with the central bank, told a conference.
"The bank keeps on buying gold because it is profitable,"
Navoi said. "We are a country that is third in the world in
terms of gold production and we have the opportunity to buy it
using our national currency."
