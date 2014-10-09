India's DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's central bank said on Thursday that the net capital outflow by banks and companies reached $77.5 billion in the first nine months of 2014 compared with $45.7 billion for the same period a year ago.
The figure includes a negative adjustment for currency swaps of $9.1 billion.
Russia's trade surplus was $151.2 billion in January-September and the current account surplus at $52.3 billion, the bank said on its website www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush)
LONDON, April 24 The London Metal Exchange's launch of its new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, the exchange's chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, said at a briefing on Monday.