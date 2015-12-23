(Adds quotes, details, background)
MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's central bank is happy
with exporting companies' activity in the foreign exchange
market and believes rates are being set naturally by the market,
central bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina was quoted as saying
by Interfax news agency on Wednesday.
As part of measures to bring stability to the money market
after the rouble's sharp fall last year, Russian officials had
called on exporting firms to sell some of their foreign exchange
revenues at home to help the rouble.
In an interview with Interfax, Nabiullina said that last
year, both exporters and the population were expecting the
rouble to fall further, which pressured the national currency
and increased demand for foreign currency.
"Now, in my opinion, behaviour of exporters has radically
changed and the thing is not that there are any agreements with
them. The rouble rate is now being determined by market
factors," Nabiullina said.
"It is absolutely impossible to expect the rate to move in
one certain direction. That said, exporters have no expectations
which would force them to keep forex revenues... There is no
need to introduce a mandatory sell if economic stimulus works."
The rouble firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday on stronger oil.
Still, it remains 21 percent weaker against the dollar compared
with December last year.
The central bank loosened some of the regulations on Russian
banks last year when the crisis struck, such as on some
loan-loss provisions and on the exchange rates banks can use to
value their foreign-currency assets.
Nabiullina repeated to Interfax on Wednesday that the
central bank was preparing to withdraw those favourable
conditions from Jan. 1.
She added that under the base scenario, the banking system
in general would not need a capital injection next year. Russian
banks received around 1 trillion roubles ($14 billion) in
capital via OFZ treasury bonds, issued late last year.
($1 = 70.9275 roubles)
