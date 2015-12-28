MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia's central bank may review
the probabilities of its base and risk scenarios if oil prices
stay low for a prolonged period, Igor Dmitriev, head of the
bank's monetary policy department, told Reuters.
The bank's current "risk" scenario is based on the price of
oil, Russia's main export and source of revenues, remaining at
around $35 a barrel for the next three years, while its base
scenario assumes a crude price of $50.
Benchmark Brent crude was at $37.2 per barrel on
Monday.
"If signs emerge that this is not just a short-term drop in
oil prices and fundamental reasons appear which suggest it is
for a long time -- for at least a quarter -- then we might
revise the probability of our scenarios," Dmitriev said in his
first major media interview.
Russia's economy has been buffeted by weak oil prices, which
touched an 11-year low of $35.98 per barrel last week, and by
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
If oil prices remain low through January, Dmitriev said the
central bank may consider "adjustments to its (economic)
forecasts" to take changing oil price dynamics into account,
although he did not expect a major revision.
Dmitriev said the central bank might still cut its key
interest rate at one of three upcoming meetings if risks and
inflation eased. Such a cut could be either small or
large-scale, he said.
He said the rouble, which has lost more than 50 percent
against the dollar since mid-2014, is close to its equilibrium
value but that external pressures such as oil and a continued
slowdown in Chinese economic growth could spur more volatility.
He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent interest
rate hike was reducing volatility in financial markets and that
Russia's central bank was factoring the Fed's policy into its
own forecasts.
Dmitriev also said Russia's annual inflation rate was
unlikely to exceed 13 percent in 2015 and that the central bank
would apply a 'do no harm' rule when it came to replenishing its
gold and forex reserves, although he did not explain further.
Russia's gold and forex reserves are currently static at
almost $369 billion and the central bank has said it would
consider gradually increasing them to a "comfortable" pre-crisis
level of $500 billion.
