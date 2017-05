MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that it was too early to speak of a sustainable growth path for the Russian economy.

At a briefing on Friday after the central bank's key rate was cut by 50 basis points to 10 percent, Nabiullina added that monetary policy should stay moderately tight. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)