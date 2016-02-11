MOSCOW Feb 11 Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that the bank did not rule out tightening monetary policy if inflation risks strengthen.

She added that a recent wave of oil price falls was adding additional inflationary pressure and that the central bank did not plan to introduce new regulatory relaxations for banks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)