MOSCOW, March 17 Russian banks plan to gradually
ease lending terms as the economy recovers, the Russian central
bank said on Friday, adding that banks expected the highest
demand for loans to come from small and medium-size enterprises.
In a document published on Friday, the central bank also
said high demand from foreign investors will help the finance
ministry meet its domestic borrowing plan this year.
In the first quarter of 2017, foreign investors are expected
to buy OFZ treasury bonds worth 120-140 billion roubles ($2-$2.4
billion) out of the finance ministry's total planned offer of
400 billion roubles, the central bank said.
($1 = 57.9430 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova; Editing by
Jack Stubbs)