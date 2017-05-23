Fitch: Senate Healthcare Bill Has Mixed Impact on Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) The U.S. Senate's draft healthcare reform legislation has mixed implications for health insurers relative to the American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by the House of Representatives in May, but is broadly similar overall, Fitch Ratings says. Notable differences in the Senate's Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (BCRA), announced yesterday, are more generous tax credits for individuals designed to