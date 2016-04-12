MOSCOW, April 12 Russian central bank governor
Elvira Nabiullina warned on Tuesday against taking risks with
inflation in order to speed up growth, saying that could lead to
an "inflationary spiral" that could later harm economic
prospects.
Russia's economy contracted by 3.7 percent last year, and
the central bank expects it to contract by 1.3-1.5 percent this
year.
The central bank has kept its key interest rate
unchanged at 11 percent since July 2015 in a bid to bring
inflation down.
"What is being suggested - to speed up economic growth by
inflation - this is a big, big illusion," Nabiullina told a
conference.
"In the end this will be an inflationary spiral,
dollarisation, an increase in risks in investment projects and
we will receive a long-term economic fall instead of growth."
Some officials have called for the central bank to be more
aggressive in cutting the key rate.
But the bank has preferred to be cautious, citing risks
including oil market volatility.
Inflation fell to 7.3 percent in March from 8.1 percent in
February, having fallen from 12.9 percent in December. The
central bank expects inflation at 6-7 percent this year and aims
for 4 percent by the end of 2017.
Nabiullina said the goal to lower inflation should allow the
Russian economy to develop in a "healthy" way.
