MOSCOW, April 12 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina warned on Tuesday against taking risks with inflation in order to speed up growth, saying that could lead to an "inflationary spiral" that could later harm economic prospects.

Russia's economy contracted by 3.7 percent last year, and the central bank expects it to contract by 1.3-1.5 percent this year.

The central bank has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent since July 2015 in a bid to bring inflation down.

"What is being suggested - to speed up economic growth by inflation - this is a big, big illusion," Nabiullina told a conference.

"In the end this will be an inflationary spiral, dollarisation, an increase in risks in investment projects and we will receive a long-term economic fall instead of growth."

Some officials have called for the central bank to be more aggressive in cutting the key rate.

But the bank has preferred to be cautious, citing risks including oil market volatility.

Inflation fell to 7.3 percent in March from 8.1 percent in February, having fallen from 12.9 percent in December. The central bank expects inflation at 6-7 percent this year and aims for 4 percent by the end of 2017.

Nabiullina said the goal to lower inflation should allow the Russian economy to develop in a "healthy" way.

