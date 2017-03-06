MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's central bank said on
Monday that a decline in inflation expectations stopped in
February.
The bank cited a survey by the inFOM agency as showing that
expected inflation levels for the next 12 months rose by 1.4
percentage points to 12.9 percent, after falling for two months
in a row.
"In this way, the volatility of inflation expectations,
which grew in the second half of 2016, remains," the central
bank said in a statement.
It added that elevated and volatile inflation expectations
call for maintaining moderately tight monetary policy.
The central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 10 percent
last month. Its next monetary policy meeting is due on March 24.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)