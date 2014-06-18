MOSCOW, June 18 The Russian central bank expects
consumer price inflation to peak at between 7.7 percent and 7.9
percent in June before slowing to 6.8-7.0 percent by September,
according to a policy document published on Wednesday.
The inflation rate is significantly higher than the central
bank's target of a 5 percent rise in consumer prices, with the
increase spurred by a weaker rouble and an asset selloff on
emerging markets earlier this year.
The bank also said it expected quarterly GDP growth to come
in at around zero for the second quarter, excluding seasonal
factors.
