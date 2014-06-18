(Adds more on inflation)
MOSCOW, June 18 The Russian central bank expects
consumer price inflation to peak at between 7.7 percent and 7.9
percent in June before slowing to 6.8-7.0 percent by September,
according to a policy document published on Wednesday.
The inflation rate is significantly higher than the central
bank's target of a 5 percent rise in consumer prices, with the
increase spurred by a weaker rouble and an asset selloff on
emerging markets earlier this year.
The weaker rouble has contributed 0.8 percentage point to
the rate of inflation since the last months of 2013, the bank
said in its quarterly report on monetary and lending policy.
"According to estimates, the effect of the volatility in the
rouble rate on inflation .... will be exhausted in September,"
it said.
This, and the traditional seasonal fall in fruit and
vegetable prices, should ease inflationary pressures, the
central bank said, bringing the rate down to 6.8-7.0 percent by
September.
The bank also said it expected quarterly GDP growth to come
in at around zero for the second quarter, excluding seasonal
factors.
"In the second half, in the absence of significant external
shocks, the GDP growth rate will show weak positive dynamics,"
the central bank said.
For the whole of 2014, the central bank forecast GDP growth
of 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly; Writing by
Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey)