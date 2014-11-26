MOSCOW Nov 26 The Russian central bank expects inflation to come down from the second quarter of 2015 and may start to soften its policy in the second half of next year, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

Her first deputy, Ksenia Yudayeva, told a conference earlier on Wednesday that the central bank was seeing a rise in inflationary expectations and must stabilise the situation. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)