MOSCOW Nov 26 The Russian central bank may start to soften its monetary policy in the second half of next year as inflation is expected to start falling in the second quarter, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

Her comments indicate that the bank is in no rush to lower rates, following its unexpectedly big 150 basis point raise of its key lending rate in October, even though tight monetary policy is constraining an economy that the bank expects will see minimal growth next year.

"In future, depending on whether a stable trend is formed for lower inflation and inflationary expectations, we will be ready to soften monetary policy. By our estimates this will become possible in the second half of 2015," she told the upper house of parliament.

Analysts polled by Reuters last month, before the latest rate hike, had expected the bank to begin softening policy in the second quarter of next year.

The bank has raised its key rate by a cumulative 400 basis points this year to 9.5 percent, in response to a rise in inflation, which is around 9 percent and expected to rise further into next year.

Nabiullina's first deputy, Ksenia Yudayeva, told a conference earlier on Wednesday that the central bank was seeing a rise in inflationary expectations and must stabilise the situation before it cuts interest rates. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)