MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's inflation rate will
start falling "quite abruptly" after the end of this year,
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview
with CNBC on Tuesday.
"Inflation by the end of this year will be a little bit more
than 12 percent, 12 to 13 percent, but then it will start
dropping quite abruptly because those one-time factors that
caused the inflation will have passed and also because of weak
demand in the economy and our tough monetary policy," she said.
Nabiullina also said that Russian banks were in a stable
condition and had the opportunity and resources to boost their
lending.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova)