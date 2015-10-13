MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's inflation rate will start falling "quite abruptly" after the end of this year, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

"Inflation by the end of this year will be a little bit more than 12 percent, 12 to 13 percent, but then it will start dropping quite abruptly because those one-time factors that caused the inflation will have passed and also because of weak demand in the economy and our tough monetary policy," she said.

Nabiullina also said that Russian banks were in a stable condition and had the opportunity and resources to boost their lending. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)