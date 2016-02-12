BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
MOSCOW Feb 12 Russian annual inflation in February will be 8.3-8.7 percent, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday.
The bank said inflationary risks remain high amid economic uncertainty. Trade sanctions on Turkey did not have a negative impact on prices, the bank said. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Margarita Papchenkova)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing