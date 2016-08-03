BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 3 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it saw July inflation at 7.3 percent year-on-year, down from 7.5 percent in June.
The statistics service is yet to publish its official data for July inflation but will do so in the next few days.
The central bank added in a statement that it was keeping its base forecast for inflation to end the year at 5-6 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project