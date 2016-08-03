MOSCOW Aug 3 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it saw July inflation at 7.3 percent year-on-year, down from 7.5 percent in June.

The statistics service is yet to publish its official data for July inflation but will do so in the next few days.

The central bank added in a statement that it was keeping its base forecast for inflation to end the year at 5-6 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)