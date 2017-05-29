BRIEF-Chugoku Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 5 million shares (2.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
MOSCOW May 29 The Russian central bank said on Monday that inflation expectations among households started rising again in May.
The share of respondents in a poll who think that 2017 inflation will significantly exceed 4 percent rose to 59 percent in May, up from an all-time low of 55 percent seen in April, the central bank said.
Higher inflation expectations usually limit room for rate cuts as the central bank has shown a strong commitment to bring inflation down to a post-Soviet low of 4 percent and keep it close to that level. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 3.75 billion yen from AEON RETAIL Co Ltd, on Nov. 30