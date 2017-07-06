FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
Russia c.bank says June inflation reading a 'negative surprise'
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Technology
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
MIDDLE EAST
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 17 hours ago

Russia c.bank says June inflation reading a 'negative surprise'

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - An inflation reading of 4.4 percent in June was a "negative surprise", the head of the Russian central bank's monetary policy department, Igor Dmitriev, said on Thursday.

Dmitriev said the central bank had expected inflation to rise in June from 4.1 percent in May, but not as quickly as it had.

He added that it was too early to say what the chances were of a pause in the central bank's rate-cutting cycle at its July policy meeting. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.