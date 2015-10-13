MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that the bank was sure it
would reach its inflation target but wouldn't attempt to achieve
this at any cost.
The central bank aims to reduce inflation to 4 percent by
the end of 2017. Inflation was running at 15.7 percent in
September.
"Our policy is moderately tough because we don't attempt to
achieve our 4 percent goal with any methods over short periods,"
she told an investor conference.
Nabiullina also said that the bank's policy ensured
sustainable and healthy economic growth.
She backed a government policy of raising regulated tariffs
for natural monopolies below the rate of inflation.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova)