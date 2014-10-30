UPDATE 1-Australia home prices brake in April, slowest gain in 16 months
* Hobart strongest housing market in April (Adds comments from economists, Treasurer)
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted 117.06 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 28.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a delay. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 43.1950 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Hobart strongest housing market in April (Adds comments from economists, Treasurer)
SYDNEY, May 1 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd is hoping to raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) by spinning out its Officeworks stationary division in an initial public offering, a broker who saw the float's marketing materials said on Monday.