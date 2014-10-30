MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted 117.06 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 28.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a delay. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 43.1950 Russian rouble)