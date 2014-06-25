MOSCOW Jun 25 Russia's central bank has
completed purchases of foreign currency used by the Finance
Ministry to replenish the budget's Reserve Fund, data published
by the central bank showed on Wednesday.
Central bank purchases of roughly $100 million a day in
recent weeks had weighed on the rouble although pressure has
abated since the Finance Ministry revised the programme to link
the volume and timing of purchases to market conditions.
The central bank, which publishes data on its market
interventions with a two-day delay, said it had made no
purchases of foreign currency on June 23.
Under a plan outlined in January, the central bank has sold
202 billion roubles ($6 billion) for foreign currency on behalf
of the Finance Ministry, which is using the money to replenish
its $87 billion Reserve Fund, one of two sovereign wealth funds
financed from oil taxes.
That has meant the central bank purchasing the equivalent of
3.5 billion roubles ($104 million) on the open market each day.
The purchases were initiated in February but temporarily
suspended in March as the Ukraine crisis raised market
volatility, before being resumed in April under the revised
conditions.
Analysts said that the end of the forex purchases on Monday
was expected as it tallied with their calculations.
The central bank itself is not presently making daily forex
purchases, as the rouble is trading in a range, near the centre
of its floating corridor against a dollar-euro basket, where the
bank makes no interventions.
($1 = 33.6870 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Catherine Evans)