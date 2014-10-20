- U.S. home prices rise faster than expected in February
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a faster pace than expected in February, supported by a low inventory of housing stock, a survey showed on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had conducted 86.83 billion roubles ($2.12 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 16.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 40.9175 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
By Chris Taylor NEW YORK, April 25 Everyone has chuckled about millennial generation stereotypes: slackers hanging out in their parents' basements, playing video games and binge-watching Netflix. That creaky stereotype requires some revision. After all, the generation's vanguard is now around 35 years old, buying homes, raising kids and facing all the economic anxieties of every other age group. For those transitioning into their prime earning years, Erin Lowry has a