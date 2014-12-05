UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
MOSCOW Dec 5 The Russian central bank said on Friday it had conducted 101.15 billion roubles ($1.87 billion) worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 3, in its second unannounced interventions since Nov. 10 when it floated the rouble.
(1 US dollar = 54.1750 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Q1 property investment +9.1 pct y/y, housing starts +11.6 pct