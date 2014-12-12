MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's central bank said on
Friday it had conducted 11.18 billion roubles ($197.44 million)
worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 10 to prop up the
rouble.
This follows $348 million in interventions on Dec. 9 and
around $4.5 billion in interventions last week to support the
Russian currency, despite the central bank floating the rouble
in November.
The Russian currency has been sliding on falling oil
prices, an economic slowdown and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis that have restricted Russian firms' access to
international capital.
($1 = 56.6250 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)