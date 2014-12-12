MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had conducted 11.18 billion roubles ($197.44 million) worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 10 to prop up the rouble.

This follows $348 million in interventions on Dec. 9 and around $4.5 billion in interventions last week to support the Russian currency, despite the central bank floating the rouble in November.

The Russian currency has been sliding on falling oil prices, an economic slowdown and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have restricted Russian firms' access to international capital. ($1 = 56.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)