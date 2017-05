Australia shares headed for a subdued start; NZ up

May 5 Australian shares are expected to edge lower at open on Friday, after U.S. markets closed flat and as weakness in commodity prices persisted. Local share price futures lost 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to hit 5,856 points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 5.98 points, to 7,384.3 at 2218 GMT. For a summar