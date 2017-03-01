MOSCOW, March 1 The Russian central bank resumed
on Wednesday publishing the amount of foreign currency purchases
it carries out for the finance ministry.
The central bank's data showed it bought foreign currency
worth 6.4 billion roubles ($109.6 million) on the domestic
market on Feb. 27.
The central bank started buying an equivalent of slightly
more than $100 million dollars a day for the finance ministry in
early February but, at some point, stopped revealing the amount
of interventions.
In February, the central bank spent around 82 billion
roubles on buying foreign currency for the country's depleted
fiscal buffers, its data showed on Wednesday.
($1 = 58.4165 roubles)
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov; editing by
Polina Devitt)