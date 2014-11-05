* Russian c.bank to cap its interventions at $350 mln a day

* Analysts say move amounts to float of the rouble

* Rouble under pressure from falling oil prices, sanctions

* New 12-month repos aimed at meeting demand for dollars (Adds latest prices, Gazprom Eurobond)

By Jason Bush and Alexander Winning

MOSCOW, Nov 5 The rouble tumbled on Wednesday after Russia's central bank effectively abandoned the trading corridor for the currency, halting the multi-billion dollar daily interventions that had propped it up through sanctions and plunging oil revenues.

The bank announced it would limit daily interventions to just $350 million a day, saying this would mean the currency's price would now largely be set by the market, although it stopped short of formally abolishing the trading corridor.

The rouble, which has already lost almost a quarter of its value since the middle of this year, fell sharply, briefly reaching 45 roubles per dollar in late trade, its record-lowest. At 1550 GMT, the rouble was down 2.4 percent against the dollar at 44.67.

Plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have shrivelled Russia's exports and investment inflows, driving the currency down. Moscow had already officially planned to float its currency at the end of this year, but now appears to have been forced by its worsening finances to unmoor the currency sooner than planned.

A rapid fall in the rouble could be a political setback for President Vladimir Putin, who remains hugely popular despite the imposition of Western sanctions over his policy of seizing territory from neighbouring Ukraine and supporting rebels there.

Until this year, a stable rouble exchange rate had been one of the signature achievements of Putin's 14 years in power, in a country where memories are still raw of catastrophic hyperinflation and currency collapse in the 1990s.

Russia still has some $440 billion in reserves, having spent around $70 billion this year, but with great uncertainty over how long external economic stresses will last it is reluctant to spend its cash pile at the hectic pace of recent weeks.

It burned through $29 billion last month, often spending around 2.5 billion a day to prop up the currency.

On Friday, the bank announced an unexpectedly large 150 basis point increase in its main lending rate in an attempt to support the rouble and control high inflation.

Although the bank said on Wednesday it would still formally retain the trading corridor, economists said the $350 million limit on daily interventions made the corridor meaningless.

"The move is an effective move to a free float from now on," Vladimir Osakovsky, chief Russia economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said: "By doing this the central bank makes the current corridor nearly irrelevant for the exchange rate dynamics of the rouble."

"Clearly the idea is that the upper boundary of the corridor is not the cap on the exchange rate, so in reality it can move freely and therefore it's flexible."

Wednesday's fall against the dollar, and similar 2.3 percent slide against the euro, already pushed the rouble outside the latest corridor announced on Friday.

In its statement, the bank said the move to limit daily interventions would increase the flexibility of the exchange rate, allowing it largely to be determined be market factors.

The bank would keep the rouble's corridor against a dollar-euro basket for now and spend up to $350 million a day when the rouble is outside the corridor.

Commenting later on Wednesday, the bank's Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said that the bank had not abolished the corridor altogether, to avoid "a serious shock" to the market.

ING's Polevoy said that the decision to leave the corridor in place, even thought it now has limited relevance, may be aimed at reassuring the general population rather than markets.

He also said the continued small interventions of $350 million a day could add up to around $14 billion by year-end, providing an injection of some foreign exchange into the market that would be welcome given heavy demand for dollars.

NEW REGIME

The central bank has been planning for years to float the rouble by the beginning of 2015 as part of its shift to a monetary regime that would target inflation rather than the exchange rate.

Most economists endorse the float, arguing that a flexible currency shields Russia from external shocks such as a fall in the price of oil, Russia's main export. But the bank had always intended to carefully manage the transition, rather than have its hand forced by a currency fall draining its reserves.

Global prices for oil have fallen by almost a quarter since the summer. The plunge has coincided with the imposition of financial sanctions by Western governments against major Russian companies, limiting their access to foreign currency.

By artificially slowing the rouble's decline, supporters of a float argued, the central bank's multi-billion dollar daily interventions encouraged speculation against it.

"This is a step in the right direction," Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. "The rouble is likely to weaken further over the coming days, but should find a floor more quickly than would have been the case under the old framework."

The bank said it was ready to carry out additional interventions in the event of a threat to financial stability. Uncertainty over the frequency and size of such one-off interventions could help deter speculators.

In a move to ensure that Russian banks have access to foreign currency despite sanctions, the central bank also said on Wednesday it would extend a programme to provide short and medium term foreign currency financing to banks, through agreements known as repo loans.

Such loans would now be offered for up to a year and at better interest rates than instruments launched last month, which were offered only for up to 28 days. The previous loans saw little demand from banks because of unattractive borrowing terms.

The central bank said that the interest rate on all its forex repos would now be set at 1.5 percentage points above the London Interbank Rate (LIBOR), lower than previously announced.

The new terms and maturity could encourage more banks to take up the new repo facilities. But banks may still be wary of using them to finance big foreign debt repayments falling due in coming months, a major factor behind pressure on the rouble.

"The main point of this (instrument) is to create a liquidity window for banks with short-term liquidity mismatches," said Osakovsky. "The main purpose is to remove that concern rather than actually to support the rouble."

The rouble's fall has not stopped Russia's biggest firm, gas producer and export monopoly Gazprom, from opening books on a new one-year $700 million Eurobond, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

The short term may put off investors in a tumultuous time: "If you are bullish on Russia and want to buy the dips, this one doesn't have much of an upside," Angus Halkett, portfolio manager at Stone Harbor Investments, said.

"If you are constructive on Russia why not buy something that can make you some money, for instance a longer duration Gazprom issue? You have similar risks and lots more upside." (Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Jason Bush and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Peter Graff)